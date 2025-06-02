PM, Phumtham delay border closure amid Cambodian troop incursion

The Thai government has urged the military to exercise restraint in response to escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, after Cambodian forces reportedly deployed large numbers of troops and heavy artillery to the Chong Bok area, a contested zone claimed by both sides. Some Cambodian units were observed advancing into Thai territory and positioning heavy weapons facing Thailand.
According to military sources, the Royal Thai Army has informed the government that the Cambodian incursion occurred in areas considered under Thai sovereignty. In response, the military proposed closing all border crossings with Cambodia as a form of pressure and protest, warning that inaction could be interpreted as tacit acceptance of the breach.
However, the government advised against immediate action, citing concerns over the potential economic impact, especially on cross-border trade, and fears of further exacerbating Thailand’s internal economic challenges. The government emphasised the importance of diplomatic resolution, particularly with the upcoming Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting scheduled for mid-June.
Sources revealed that after reports surfaced of Thailand's potential border closure, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha personally called Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, asking Thailand not to close the border.
Additionally, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra instructed Phumtham to engage in direct dialogue with the military, reinforcing the government's position in favour of a measured, diplomatic approach.
According to the Department of Foreign Trade, bilateral trade between Thailand and Cambodia in April 2025 reached 15.8 billion baht, consisting of 12.145 billion baht in exports (up 10.94%) and 3.655 billion baht in imports (up 36.28%). Thailand recorded a trade surplus of 8.49 billion baht.
Key customs checkpoints contributing to this trade include:
Aranyaprathet Border Checkpoint:
Exports: 7.158 billion baht | Imports: 2.738 billion baht
Chanthaburi Checkpoint:
Exports: 2.49 billion baht | Imports: 296 million baht
Khlong Yai Checkpoint:
Exports: 2.181 billion baht | Imports: 268 million baht
Chong Chom Checkpoint:
Exports: 219 million baht | Imports: 309 million baht
Specifically, cross-border trade alone (excluding seaborne trade) in April totalled 15.307 billion baht, up 16.5% from the same month last year. Of that, exports accounted for 12.097 billion baht (up 11.06%) and imports 3.207 billion baht (up 43.08%), resulting in a trade surplus of 8.888 billion baht.
Top Thai Exports to Cambodia:
Other beverages, minerals, fuels and processed food products
Top Imports from Cambodia:
Vegetables and vegetable-based products, aluminium scrap and insulated electrical cables
In Q1 2025 (Jan–Mar), Thailand–Cambodia border trade totalled 18.219 billion baht, growing 16.7% year-on-year.
Key Q1 Export Items from Thailand:
Diesel fuel: 4.141 billion baht
Agro-industrial products: 1.522 billion baht (e.g. soybean meal, infant formula)
Other beverages: 1.435 billion baht (e.g. UHT milk, soy milk)
This early-year growth reflects strong demand in Cambodia for essential and consumer goods, especially fuel and food-related products.
Border trade between Thailand and Cambodia has shown a consistent upward trend over the past five years (2020–2024), supported by several major land border checkpoints that serve as key trade gateways between the two countries.
Border Trade Value (2020–2024)
Trade data for this period is available through the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) statistics system. However, more detailed information specific to the Thailand–Cambodia border trade may require further verification through sources such as the Thai Customs Department or provincial commerce offices.
Major Border Checkpoints for Thailand–Cambodia Trade:
Khlong Luek–Poipet Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo)
This is the busiest checkpoint in terms of both trade and tourism. It handles approximately 300 cargo trucks per day and sees a daily flow of around 2,000 travellers.
Chong Chom–O’Smach Checkpoint (Kap Choeng District, Surin Province)
A key checkpoint facilitating significant cross-border trade.
Chong Sa Ngam–Choam Checkpoint (Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province)
Plays an active role in local and regional trade between the two countries.
Other important checkpoints include:
Ban Laem–Daung Checkpoint
Ban Phak Kad–Phrom Checkpoint
Hat Lek–Cham Yeam Checkpoint
These crossings collectively contribute to Thailand’s strong trade ties with Cambodia, supporting logistics, local economies, and regional cooperation.