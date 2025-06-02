PM, Phumtham delay border closure amid Cambodian troop incursion

The Thai government has urged the military to exercise restraint in response to escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, after Cambodian forces reportedly deployed large numbers of troops and heavy artillery to the Chong Bok area, a contested zone claimed by both sides. Some Cambodian units were observed advancing into Thai territory and positioning heavy weapons facing Thailand.

According to military sources, the Royal Thai Army has informed the government that the Cambodian incursion occurred in areas considered under Thai sovereignty. In response, the military proposed closing all border crossings with Cambodia as a form of pressure and protest, warning that inaction could be interpreted as tacit acceptance of the breach.

However, the government advised against immediate action, citing concerns over the potential economic impact, especially on cross-border trade, and fears of further exacerbating Thailand’s internal economic challenges. The government emphasised the importance of diplomatic resolution, particularly with the upcoming Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting scheduled for mid-June.

Sources revealed that after reports surfaced of Thailand's potential border closure, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha personally called Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, asking Thailand not to close the border.

Additionally, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra instructed Phumtham to engage in direct dialogue with the military, reinforcing the government's position in favour of a measured, diplomatic approach.