Thai Army rebukes Hun Manet' ICJ push, backs JBC process

In the initial phase of de-escalation, both sides agreed to withdraw troops from the immediate clash site and allow the JBC to address legal and boundary-related matters through official agreements and frameworks.

Winthai noted that during the May 29 meeting between Gen. Pana Klaewblaudtuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, and his Cambodian counterpart, three key points were agreed upon:

Withdrawal of military personnel from the clash zone,

Use of the JBC mechanism to handle all legal and territorial matters,

Mutual efforts to prevent future confrontations, in line with existing MoUs and treaties.

He emphasised that the current informal "ground rules" have enabled both countries to coexist in undemarcated zones without altering the landscape or deploying aggressive military postures. “For example,” he said, “areas like the trench fall within zones under joint demarcation procedures, where both sides agree not to change the terrain or position heavy weaponry—especially not aimed at the Thai side.