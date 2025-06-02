Hun Manet orders ICJ action over border dispute with Thailand

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong statement condemning the Thai authorities over a recent violent border clash, calling it a serious violation of Cambodia's sovereignty.
According to the statement, a Cambodian delegation was dispatched to the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh to deliver a formal protest note regarding the incident, which took place along the Cambodia–Thailand border.
The ministry accused the Thai military of initiating the attack and stated that the Cambodian government considers this an unacceptable act infringing on national sovereignty.
Prime Minister Hun Manet has reportedly ordered the Joint Border Commission (JBC) to prepare legal documentation for submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), concerning the disputed areas around Ta Muen Thom, Ta Kwai, Mombei, and Chong Bok.
The statement includes five key points, citing details of the firearm use that allegedly occurred in the border area on May 28, 2025.
On Sunday, June 1, Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on Facebook, stating that "After returning from overseas missions, today I met with our military leadership stationed at the border in order to hear their reports on the actual situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border.
As I have already stated, Cambodia firmly adheres to the peaceful resolution of border issues through technical mechanisms and international law as a core foundation.
In this regard, I have instructed the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Border Commission (JBC) to:
1. Immediately organise a JBC meeting with the Thai counterpart to continue the work of surveying, demarcating and putting up border markers between the two countries.
2. Prepare to include in the JBC meeting agenda, the topic of bringing the issues of
Ta Moan Thom,
Ta Moan Toch,
Ta Kro Bei temples
and the Mombei area to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Due to the fact that recently, tensions have escalated in the Mombei area,Ta Moan Thom and Ta Moan Toch areas due to repeated provocations by small extremist groups, fueling nationalist movements in both countries which could lead to renewed confrontation in the future. I hope both sides could work together to reach a final resolution for these sensitive disputed areas, as well as to peacefully continue the survey, demarcation, and border marker installation in undemarcated zones—based on technical grounds and international law.
I once again wish to emphasize that while Cambodia seeks to peacefully resolve the border issues through technical mechanisms and international law, Cambodia reserves the right to defend the territorial integrity, by all means including the use of armed forces, in case of any attempts to invade Cambodian territory using military force.