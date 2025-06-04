PM orders allocation of smoking areas in airports

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 04, 2025

PM Paetongtarn orders agencies to create ventilated smoking areas in airports, responding to tourist feedback and aligning with international standards.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed relevant agencies to allocate designated smoking areas inside airports in accordance with international standards, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Tuesday.

Tourists Request Designated Smoking Areas

According to Jirayu, the prime minister informed the Cabinet that foreign tourists had expressed concern over the complete smoking ban in Thai airports. They called for designated smoking zones similar to those available in many international airports.

Paetongtarn noted that Thailand has become a major hub for aviation and tourism in the region, with high passenger volumes passing through Thai airports daily. She said that, for convenience and international consistency, designated smoking areas should be provided—with proper, standard ventilation systems.

Health of Non-Smokers Must Be Prioritised

However, the prime minister stressed that any such smoking areas must not impact the health of non-smokers. She added that the current laws and regulations prohibiting smoking inside airports would need to be reviewed and potentially amended.

Key Assignments Issued by the Prime Minister

Jirayu said Paetongtarn assigned the following responsibilities to the relevant agencies:

  • The Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Transport, Airports of Thailand (AoT), and the Department of Airports must cooperate to establish smoking areas inside airports that do not affect non-smokers or violate existing laws.
  • The Ministry of Public Health and other relevant government bodies must review and amend laws and regulations as necessary to permit smoking within designated airport areas.
     
