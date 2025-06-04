PM orders allocation of smoking areas in airports

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed relevant agencies to allocate designated smoking areas inside airports in accordance with international standards, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Tuesday.

Tourists Request Designated Smoking Areas

According to Jirayu, the prime minister informed the Cabinet that foreign tourists had expressed concern over the complete smoking ban in Thai airports. They called for designated smoking zones similar to those available in many international airports.

Paetongtarn noted that Thailand has become a major hub for aviation and tourism in the region, with high passenger volumes passing through Thai airports daily. She said that, for convenience and international consistency, designated smoking areas should be provided—with proper, standard ventilation systems.