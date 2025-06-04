Thailand Unveils THB 100 bn Entertainment Complex to Rival Singapore\'s Casino Success

Thailand's government has unveiled ambitious plans for a world-class entertainment complex featuring strictly regulated casino facilities, aiming to transform the kingdom into a global tourism hub and address seasonal visitor downturns.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Suksit Srijomkwan outlined the "Thailand Entertainment Complex" project—a comprehensive leisure destination designed to significantly boost tourism revenue and mitigate the impact of the annual low season.

The initiative, chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, represents a strategic shift to stimulate Thailand's economy through private investment, with a minimum commitment of 100 billion baht required from prospective operators.

Addressing seasonal tourism challenges

The complex aims to provide year-round attractions during periods when Thailand's natural destinations lose appeal, particularly the mid-year low season characterised by hot and wet weather that typically sees visitor numbers decline.

"The Rajamangala and Supachalasai stadiums were not designed for world-class concerts, lacking suitable roofing and having open spaces," Suksit explained. "A dedicated indoor stadium would resolve issues such as the recurring six million baht cost of re-turfing Rajamangala Stadium after each event."

The development will include exhibition centres, large-scale concert venues, museums, water parks, and amusement parks inspired by global leaders such as Disneyland and Universal Studios.

Additional facilities will encompass high-end restaurants, OTOP (One Tambon One Product) centres, and business incubation hubs.

