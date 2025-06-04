Thailand Unveils THB 100 bn Entertainment Complex to Rival Singapore\'s Casino Success

Thailand's government has unveiled ambitious plans for a world-class entertainment complex featuring strictly regulated casino facilities, aiming to transform the kingdom into a global tourism hub and address seasonal visitor downturns.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Suksit Srijomkwan outlined the "Thailand Entertainment Complex" project—a comprehensive leisure destination designed to significantly boost tourism revenue and mitigate the impact of the annual low season.
The initiative, chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, represents a strategic shift to stimulate Thailand's economy through private investment, with a minimum commitment of 100 billion baht required from prospective operators.
Addressing seasonal tourism challenges
The complex aims to provide year-round attractions during periods when Thailand's natural destinations lose appeal, particularly the mid-year low season characterised by hot and wet weather that typically sees visitor numbers decline.
"The Rajamangala and Supachalasai stadiums were not designed for world-class concerts, lacking suitable roofing and having open spaces," Suksit explained. "A dedicated indoor stadium would resolve issues such as the recurring six million baht cost of re-turfing Rajamangala Stadium after each event."
The development will include exhibition centres, large-scale concert venues, museums, water parks, and amusement parks inspired by global leaders such as Disneyland and Universal Studios.
Additional facilities will encompass high-end restaurants, OTOP (One Tambon One Product) centres, and business incubation hubs.
Strict gambling controls emphasised
Officials were keen to stress that casino facilities will operate under stringent regulations and will not be universally accessible.
Suksit emphatically stated the project bears no connection to online gambling, with the government committed to tackling illegal online gambling websites.
"The integrated casino facilities will not be open to all and will be subject to stringent anti-money laundering measures and robust security protocols," he said, ensuring transparent and secure investments.
Projected economic impact
Government assessments estimate the complex will generate between 12.04 billion and 39.25 billion baht in annual state revenue, including tax income from five-star hotels and theme parks.
Tourist spending is projected to increase dramatically from the current average of 6,000-7,000 baht per trip to approximately 22,000 baht, whilst Thailand's GDP is expected to grow by at least 0.8% annually as a result of the project.
Learning from Singapore's model
Suksit highlighted Singapore's entertainment complex success, noting such developments contribute 1-2% to GDP, attract 300 billion baht in foreign investment, and create roughly 20,000 jobs. Singapore saw 47% tourism growth between 2010 and 2022 following its integrated resort openings.
The regional market potential appears substantial, with 2022 revenues from integrated entertainment resorts reaching 320 billion baht in South Korea, 1.2 trillion baht in Macau, and 430 billion baht in Singapore.
Private investment and timeline
Investment will be entirely private sector-funded, with companies required to be registered in Thailand and present comprehensive investment and operational plans.
Bidding companies may form consortiums to cover various business segments within the complex.
Julapun expressed confidence the Entertainment Complex bill will be finalised within Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's remaining two-year term, with House of Representatives discussions scheduled for July.
Several prominent global entertainment complex operators have already expressed interest but await clarity on the legal framework, particularly regarding anti-money laundering provisions that could impact operating company credibility.