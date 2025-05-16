Las Vegas’ Wynn Resorts eyes investment in Thai entertainment complexes

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat revealed that Wynn Resorts, a global leader in integrated resort development based in Las Vegas, United States, has expressed keen interest in investing in large-scale entertainment complexes in Thailand.

Julapun said on Friday that executives from Wynn Development Ltd., the company behind Wynn Resorts, recently held discussions with Thai officials to inquire about the details and progress of Thailand’s integrated entertainment complex project.

Wynn Resorts sees strong potential in Thailand’s appeal as a world-class tourism destination and a hub for major investment, thanks to its natural beauty, rich culture, and historical heritage, he pointed out.

“The Thai government is pleased that a leading company like Wynn Resorts sees investment potential in Thailand,” said Julapun. “This reflects global confidence in Thailand—not just as a tourism hotspot, but as a major investment destination in the region. We are committed to moving forward carefully to ensure economic growth, job creation, and social security for all Thais.”