Las Vegas’ Wynn Resorts eyes investment in Thai entertainment complexes

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat revealed that Wynn Resorts, a global leader in integrated resort development based in Las Vegas, United States, has expressed keen interest in investing in large-scale entertainment complexes in Thailand.
Julapun said on Friday that executives from Wynn Development Ltd., the company behind Wynn Resorts, recently held discussions with Thai officials to inquire about the details and progress of Thailand’s integrated entertainment complex project.
Wynn Resorts sees strong potential in Thailand’s appeal as a world-class tourism destination and a hub for major investment, thanks to its natural beauty, rich culture, and historical heritage, he pointed out.
“The Thai government is pleased that a leading company like Wynn Resorts sees investment potential in Thailand,” said Julapun. “This reflects global confidence in Thailand—not just as a tourism hotspot, but as a major investment destination in the region. We are committed to moving forward carefully to ensure economic growth, job creation, and social security for all Thais.”
Chris Gordon, President of Wynn Development, emphasized that Wynn Resorts' integrated resort operations adhere to strict international standards, particularly in anti-money laundering and gambling addiction prevention. He also affirmed Wynn’s willingness to share global best practices in risk management, backed by advanced technologies used in the U.S. and other markets.
Thai authorities also updated Wynn Resorts on the draft legislation for the Entertainment Complex Business Act, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the July 2025 session. The legislation includes rigorous regulations on financial controls, social safeguards, and preventive measures against gambling addiction.
In addition to Wynn Resorts, other international entertainment operators—including those involved in concerts, shows, and sports—have also expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in the entertainment complex project, signaling growing global attention to Thailand’s emerging entertainment and tourism sector, said Julapun.