Thai Senate unveils study on Las Vegas economic transformation

The Senate also highlighted the economic, managerial, and regulatory lessons that could be drawn from the transformation of what was once considered a vice-ridden area into a leading global destination that significantly contributes to national income.

According to the report, Las Vegas, located in the state of Nevada, was founded in 1905 as a mining town in the middle of the desert.

It underwent a major transformation in the 1990s when both the public and private sectors collaborated to invest in its development as a premier entertainment centre — particularly focusing on casinos, tourism, and convention hosting.

The report examined the achievements of three major entertainment complexes in Las Vegas: