Thai Senate unveils study on Las Vegas economic transformation

The Senate also highlighted the economic, managerial, and regulatory lessons that could be drawn from the transformation of what was once considered a vice-ridden area into a leading global destination that significantly contributes to national income.
According to the report, Las Vegas, located in the state of Nevada, was founded in 1905 as a mining town in the middle of the desert.
It underwent a major transformation in the 1990s when both the public and private sectors collaborated to invest in its development as a premier entertainment centre — particularly focusing on casinos, tourism, and convention hosting.
The report examined the achievements of three major entertainment complexes in Las Vegas:
The MGM Grand Las Vegas serves as a model for the modern entertainment complex, seamlessly integrating a mega-hotel, a vast casino, world-class shows, and a full spectrum of recreational activities.
First opened in 1993, it has undergone continual development to become one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
Key facilities:
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is a grand-scale resort that intricately recreates the atmosphere of Venice, Italy, in the heart of the desert.
It combines a five-star hotel, a world-class casino, art exhibitions, fine dining, luxury spas, and a replica of Venice’s iconic canals — offering visitors a theme park-like experience with an elegant twist.
Key facilities:
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a prime example of a successful rebranding of a full-service entertainment complex. Officially opened in 2021, the property was developed on the site of the former Hard Rock Hotel — a long-standing Las Vegas icon — and was transformed through a joint effort by Virgin Hotels and the Curio Collection by Hilton.
The hotel focuses on blending luxury, modernity, and accessibility.
Key facilities:
At the heart of Las Vegas’s success lies systematic oversight by the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC), whose key responsibilities include:
Citing data from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) in 2024, the report noted that Las Vegas generated revenue from its entertainment industry totalling US$55.1 billion (1.9 trillion baht). This income was derived from:
These revenues are reinvested into the city through taxation and development funds, supporting initiatives such as new infrastructure projects, public transport systems, parks, and Nevada’s public education budget.
“The Las Vegas model demonstrates that an entertainment complex need not be a hotspot for crime or vice. With strict, transparent regulatory frameworks and a clear strategy for reinvesting revenues into urban and social development, such venues can become powerful economic engines,” the report concluded.