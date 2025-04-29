PM urges public awareness on benefits of Entertainment Complex Bill

Following a mobile Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom province, the Prime Minister said that Pheu Thai Party MPs have been assigned to engage with the public and explain the contents of the bill, as it represents a new concept for Thailand. She added that similar models have already been implemented in countries such as Japan.

“This project involves foreign private sector investment, from which the government will be able to collect taxes—benefiting the country as a whole. Moreover, it will create employment opportunities through various activities, such as concert organisation, which in turn will lead to increased tax revenue,” Paetongtarn explained.