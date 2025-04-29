PM urges public awareness on benefits of Entertainment Complex Bill

Following a mobile Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom province, the Prime Minister said that Pheu Thai Party MPs have been assigned to engage with the public and explain the contents of the bill, as it represents a new concept for Thailand. She added that similar models have already been implemented in countries such as Japan.
“This project involves foreign private sector investment, from which the government will be able to collect taxes—benefiting the country as a whole. Moreover, it will create employment opportunities through various activities, such as concert organisation, which in turn will lead to increased tax revenue,” Paetongtarn explained.
She further emphasised that, given the current fiscal constraints, encouraging large-scale private investment is particularly advantageous for the nation. However, she acknowledged that the decision as to whether the bill will pass rests with Parliament.
The Prime Minister also confirmed that she has spoken with the leaders of all coalition parties to ensure they work to promote understanding of the bill’s economic merits, allowing each party to adopt its own communication approach. All party leaders, she said, were in agreement with this direction.
Addressing concerns about the legislative process, she noted: “We still have time before the next parliamentary session opens. We’ll do our utmost to move this forward. What I presented to Parliament, I believe, could be of great national benefit—otherwise, I would not have initiated this matter.”