Most Thais see casinos as essential part of entertainment complex bill: survey

Most Thai voters believe that casinos are part and parcel of the controversial entertainment complex bill, and that without them, the bill would never clear the House of Representatives, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide from 21 to 23 April. The respondents were all at least 18 years old.

The Nida Poll carried out the survey in the aftermath of Bhumjaithai Party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob’s recent announcement of his position that he would never support the legalisation of casinos.