Exploring 4 key sites for Thailand’s mega entertainment project

Earlier in mid-March, the Thai government’s spokesperson announced four shortlisted locations for the country’s first legal casino-entertainment complexes:

Bangkok

Chonburi

Chiang Mai

Phuket

Bangkok: The Unrivalled Champion

According to an IAG survey of industry operators, Bangkok emerged as the top choice for the most part. Almost all respondents indicated it was the only location they were interested in pursuing.

It’s easy to see why investors favour Bangkok—with a population of over 17 million and more than 32 million annual tourist arrivals, the city offers a powerful demand base.

Projected gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Bangkok could reach as high as US$10 billion annually, and potentially up to US$15 billion if at least two major projects are developed.

Potential Sites in Bangkok

Several potential locations for entertainment complex projects in Bangkok have been identified:

Bangkok Port – Supported by the Ministry of Transport, but regarded as a "very long-term prospect" due to the decades of development it would require.

Nong Chok District – Situated near Suvarnabhumi Airport, this area was included in an initial proposal by SKYH Entertainment Group.

IMPACT Muang Thong Thani – Already boasts major MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, hotels, and a large shopping complex.

BITEC Bangna – Located in Bangkok’s inner area, similar to IMPACT, with well-established core infrastructure.