SKYH Entertainment Group eyes Thailand as entertainment metropolis

Thansettakij reports that the large-scale development is expected to generate both direct and indirect economic benefits for Thailand. In particular, it could significantly boost employment and workforce development, with projections suggesting the creation of over 60,000 jobs. It is also likely to upgrade skills within Thailand’s service, hospitality and entertainment sectors.

In terms of tourism and revenue, the complex is expected to attract mid-to-high-end tourists from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Europe and the Middle East. Citing analysis by JP Morgan, if the Thai government passes the proposed Entertainment Complex Bill, gross gaming revenue could reach as high as US$5 billion (167.22 billion baht) annually.

Beyond the Nong Chok mega-resort, SKYH is investing in several other locations across Thailand. These include real estate and entertainment developments in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, a luxury beachfront housing project in Chanthaburi, a new township project in Chiang Mai, and tourism-focused real estate developments in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district.

According to Thansettakij, SKYH’s entry into the Thai market signals a shift in the country’s urban development trajectory—towards embracing large-scale, world-class destination projects typically seen in cities like Dubai, Singapore or Macau.

However, the realisation of such ambitious plans still faces significant challenges. These include legal clarity on casino operations and regulatory frameworks, cooperation with local governments and communities, and the need to strike a balance between economic development and potential social impacts.