SKYH Entertainment Group eyes Thailand as entertainment metropolis

According to a report by Thansettakij, the international investment group specialises in real estate development with a focus on entertainment ventures. With its headquarters in Singapore, SKYH also maintains a Thai branch located in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.
SKYH’s business portfolio spans more than 13 key industries, including real estate, construction management, entertainment and gaming, food and beverage, hospitality and tourism, golf, finance and investment, luxury goods, media and healthcare.
One of its most significant projects in Thailand’s property and investment sectors is a proposed integrated resort in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district. SKYH plans to develop a vast entertainment city across more than 1,000 rai (approximately 400 acres), leveraging its proximity to Suvarnabhumi Airport. The estimated project value is in the multi-billion-dollar range.
This development is envisioned as a fully integrated entertainment metropolis, combining world-class amenities such as a state-of-the-art casino, luxury hotels, convention and exhibition centres, a Formula One racetrack, theme and water parks, an indoor ski slope, Muay Thai stadium, comprehensive medical centre, high-end retail mall, and a PGA-standard golf course.
Moreover, SKYH aims to partner with globally recognised brands to elevate the project's appeal. Potential collaborators include Marriott International for hospitality services, Universal Studios and Disneyland for theme parks, Formula One for motorsports, and leading private hospitals from South Korea and Singapore for healthcare facilities.
Thansettakij reports that the large-scale development is expected to generate both direct and indirect economic benefits for Thailand. In particular, it could significantly boost employment and workforce development, with projections suggesting the creation of over 60,000 jobs. It is also likely to upgrade skills within Thailand’s service, hospitality and entertainment sectors.
In terms of tourism and revenue, the complex is expected to attract mid-to-high-end tourists from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Europe and the Middle East. Citing analysis by JP Morgan, if the Thai government passes the proposed Entertainment Complex Bill, gross gaming revenue could reach as high as US$5 billion (167.22 billion baht) annually.
Beyond the Nong Chok mega-resort, SKYH is investing in several other locations across Thailand. These include real estate and entertainment developments in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, a luxury beachfront housing project in Chanthaburi, a new township project in Chiang Mai, and tourism-focused real estate developments in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district.
According to Thansettakij, SKYH’s entry into the Thai market signals a shift in the country’s urban development trajectory—towards embracing large-scale, world-class destination projects typically seen in cities like Dubai, Singapore or Macau.
However, the realisation of such ambitious plans still faces significant challenges. These include legal clarity on casino operations and regulatory frameworks, cooperation with local governments and communities, and the need to strike a balance between economic development and potential social impacts.