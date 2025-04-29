World Bank’s slashing of Thailand GDP forecast to 1.6% is premature: Finance Ministry

Speaking at an event at Nakhon Phanom University, he emphasized the need to first assess the impact of U.S. reciprocal tariff measures and ongoing trade negotiations between Thailand and the United States before drawing firm conclusions about the Thai economy.

When asked whether the Finance Ministry would revise its own growth target—currently set at 3%—Julapun acknowledged that an adjustment was likely. He said the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) would announce updated figures soon, stressing the importance of closely monitoring global trade imbalances and their implications for Thailand.

Regarding the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Julapun declined to comment or give any indication on the direction of interest rates, stating only that “no signal has been given.”