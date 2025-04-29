World Bank’s slashing of Thailand GDP forecast to 1.6% is premature: Finance Ministry

Speaking at an event at Nakhon Phanom University, he emphasized the need to first assess the impact of U.S. reciprocal tariff measures and ongoing trade negotiations between Thailand and the United States before drawing firm conclusions about the Thai economy.
When asked whether the Finance Ministry would revise its own growth target—currently set at 3%—Julapun acknowledged that an adjustment was likely. He said the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) would announce updated figures soon, stressing the importance of closely monitoring global trade imbalances and their implications for Thailand.
Regarding the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Julapun declined to comment or give any indication on the direction of interest rates, stating only that “no signal has been given.”
In a separate interview, Julapun confirmed that the Entertainment Complex Bill remains on track to be enacted within this year. He emphasized that the project is not focused on casinos but rather on attracting large-scale private investment in facilities such as international sports arenas, convention centers, and theme parks.
“We can define this as an investment initiative—like world-class stadiums or amusement parks—that helps restructure Thailand’s tourism industry,” he said. “It is not about gambling.”
The public will be engaged to build understanding, with materials to clarify that an entertainment complex is not equivalent to a casino. Once the legislative session begins, the ministry will move forward with the plan as scheduled, the deputy minister added.