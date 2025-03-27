World Bank, BMA highlight ways to tackle rising heat crisis

Without sufficient intervention, the study warns that a one-degree Celsius rise in Bangkok's average temperature could result in more than 2,300 heat-related deaths, 44 billion baht in lost wages from reduced productivity, and 17 billion baht in additional electricity costs from cooling each year.

According to the report, Shaping a Cooler Bangkok: Tackling Urban Heat for a More Livable City, Bangkok is experiencing increasingly severe and longer heatwaves. The urban heat island effect exacerbates the heat crisis, turning built-up areas into heat traps that strain health, productivity, and infrastructure.

Without intervention, by 2050, unsafe temperatures could make it impossible to perform many outdoor jobs, and heat-related health conditions will continue to rise. Vulnerable groups, including 880,000 children under the age of 15 and 1 million people over the age of 65, are at the greatest risk from urban heat.