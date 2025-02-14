World Bank projects 2.9% growth for Thai economy in 2025

The World Bank has revised its growth forecast for Thailand's economy, projecting a 2.9% expansion in 2025, up from 2.6% in 2024, according to its latest Thailand Economic Monitor report released on Friday.



The improved outlook is primarily driven by recovering investment, supported by increased budget disbursement and ongoing infrastructure project implementation.



Tourism sector recovery and private consumption continue to play vital roles, with tourist arrivals expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2025.



As Thailand navigates global economic shifts, innovation, entrepreneurship, and dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are poised to strengthen economic resilience and foster sustainable growth.



Melinda Good, World Bank country director for Thailand and Myanmar, highlighted Thailand's remarkable progress over the past five decades.