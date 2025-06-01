Entertainment complex: An economic opportunity or a social risk?

The Thai government’s entertainment complex bill is scheduled for its first reading in Parliament during the ordinary session in July. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed all Cabinet ministers from every political party to ensure that society fully understands the proposal.

The bill aims to promote a new form of tourism by introducing man-made destinations, which could help attract tourists, stimulate investment, and generate revenue for the country. It also seeks to enhance employment opportunities while bringing legalised casino and gambling businesses under a regulated system, ensuring proper revenue and tax collection.