Entertainment complex: An economic opportunity or a social risk?

The Thai government’s entertainment complex bill is scheduled for its first reading in Parliament during the ordinary session in July. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed all Cabinet ministers from every political party to ensure that society fully understands the proposal.
The bill aims to promote a new form of tourism by introducing man-made destinations, which could help attract tourists, stimulate investment, and generate revenue for the country. It also seeks to enhance employment opportunities while bringing legalised casino and gambling businesses under a regulated system, ensuring proper revenue and tax collection.
Citing data from Rocket Media Lab, which studied surveys across 195 countries and territories worldwide, the PBO reported that 121 countries (62.05%) have casinos.
South America has the highest proportion, with 91.67% of its countries hosting casinos (11 out of 12), followed by North America at 73.91% (17 out of 23), and Europe at 73.33% (33 out of 45). Asia, however, has a much lower percentage, with only 36.73% (18 out of 49 countries) allowing casinos.
Religious and cultural factors play a significant role in the decision to permit casinos. Most countries without casinos have a predominantly Muslim population. Among those with casinos, operational models vary:
PBO has revealed the short-term economic impacts of the entertainment complex project, based on an economic impact analysis using an input-output model. The initial government investment is expected to be no less than 100 billion baht, with significant economic effects as outlined below:
This investment is expected to bring several long-term benefits, including:
While the entertainment complex project has the potential to drive economic growth, it may also lead to significant negative impacts across multiple dimensions:
Additionally, PBO has recommended that the government prioritise three key considerations: