Senate panel invites PM Paetongtarn to clarify casino policy

The Senate’s ad hoc committee studying the establishment of entertainment complexes on Thursday resolved to invite the Cabinet—particularly Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra—to provide policy direction on the casino issue at the next session.

Senator Veerapun Suvannamai, who chairs the committee, emphasized the desire for the Prime Minister to appear in person, though it is not mandatory.

“We want the Prime Minister to attend, but it's not an obligation. If she has prior commitments, she may delegate a minister to represent her,” said Veerapun.

The committee also plans to invite several former national leaders to share insights and opinions on the matter. Those invited include former Prime Ministers Thaksin Shinawatra, Abhisit Vejjajiva, Chuan Leekpai, Srettha Thavisin, and Somchai Wongsawat, as well as former House Speakers Meechai Ruchuphan and Arthit Ourairat.

These invitations reflect the committee's commitment to gathering comprehensive and diverse viewpoints to ensure a balanced and thorough assessment, said Veerapun.