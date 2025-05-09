Senate panel invites PM Paetongtarn to clarify casino policy

The Senate’s ad hoc committee studying the establishment of entertainment complexes on Thursday resolved to invite the Cabinet—particularly Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra—to provide policy direction on the casino issue at the next session.
Senator Veerapun Suvannamai, who chairs the committee, emphasized the desire for the Prime Minister to appear in person, though it is not mandatory.
“We want the Prime Minister to attend, but it's not an obligation. If she has prior commitments, she may delegate a minister to represent her,” said Veerapun.
The committee also plans to invite several former national leaders to share insights and opinions on the matter. Those invited include former Prime Ministers Thaksin Shinawatra, Abhisit Vejjajiva, Chuan Leekpai, Srettha Thavisin, and Somchai Wongsawat, as well as former House Speakers Meechai Ruchuphan and Arthit Ourairat.
These invitations reflect the committee's commitment to gathering comprehensive and diverse viewpoints to ensure a balanced and thorough assessment, said Veerapun.
During the session on Thursday, the committee outlined its framework and established two subcommittees to assess various impacts of opening entertainment complexes that include casinos and online gambling in Thailand. Details are as follow:
1. Social and Legal Impacts Subcommittee
Chaired by Senator Nipon Ekwanit, this group will examine societal and environmental consequences, urban planning, constitutional implications, national strategy alignment, and requirements for public referenda under Section 77.
2. Economic Impacts Subcommittee
Chaired by Senator Sorachart Wichayasuwannaprom, this group will study potential economic impacts, investment, tourism, and employment opportunities related to the integrated entertainment complexes.
Other key discussion points during Thursday meeting:
Definition of entertainment complexes
The committee debated the most appropriate and transparent terminology. Several options were proposed to ensure public understanding and legal clarity. Ultimately, the term “integrated entertainment complexes with casinos and online gambling” was selected for its comprehensiveness and alignment with draft legislation.
Legal considerations
An initial proposal to form a separate legal subcommittee was rejected due to concerns it would undermine the importance of legal aspects in the casino debate. Legal matters will instead be covered under the Social and Legal Impacts Subcommittee. Discussions also touched on the political power dynamics that may affect future legislative efforts, with calls to consider constitutional protections.
Neutrality and timeline
Chairman Veerapun stressed the importance of neutrality, stating, “We must set aside personal opinions and remain as impartial as possible to hear all sides.” He emphasized that the committee has no predetermined conclusions and aims to provide well-rounded recommendations for both the government and the public.
Although the original timeline allowed 180 days, the committee now aims to complete its report by the end of July 2025, ahead of the parliamentary session beginning in early July. Members expressed concern that the government may propose legislation before the study is finalized.
Public referendum
The meeting also briefly addressed the need for public consultation and referenda. However, no concrete process has been outlined yet. “There is still no decision on how this will be carried out,” said Veerapun, noting that further discussions are planned.