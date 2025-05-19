Thailand Defends Casino Plan, Eyes Las Vegas-Style Resorts Despite "Grey" Nation Fears

Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Julapan Amornvivat has robustly defended the government's ambitious plan to establish integrated entertainment complexes, pushing back against concerns that the move could tarnish the country's reputation by associating it with a "grey" economy.

Julapan questioned the logic of such claims, asking if nations with legalised casinos, such as the United States, Singapore, Japan, and Dubai, would similarly be labelled.

He argued that the proliferation of illegal gambling dens across Thailand, often wilfully ignored, presents a far greater risk of a "grey" image than regulated casinos operating under strict legal and supervisory frameworks.

He suggested that the criticism might represent the personal view of the Bank of Thailand governor rather than an official institutional stance.

Undeterred, Julapan affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to the Entertainment Complex project, following the Cabinet's approval.