Phumtham calls emergency National Security Council meeting over Thai-Cambodian border tensions

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Friday at 10:00 AM to finalize measures in response to the escalating situation along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Phumtham reaffirmed the government's stance, stating, “The government and military are fully prepared to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and territory. No one can infringe upon it!”
In an interview on Thursday morning, Phumtham addressed the situation at the Chong Bok checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani Province, where a territorial dispute with Cambodia had escalated. He clarified that reports of a 200-meter incursion were inaccurate, citing updated information from the Second Army Region that Cambodian troops only entered the no-man's land, not Thai territory.
He advised caution in handling news reports, confirming that no landmines had been placed and that any references to Preah Vihear Temple were outdated and misleading. He emphasized that such misinformation undermines public trust and cooperation.
Regarding the suggestion of temporarily closing the border, Phumtham explained that it would only be an option if JBC (Joint Border Commission) negotiations failed. He stressed that such decisions were part of a structured, step-by-step approach, urging caution about sharing unverified information, especially on social media. He also criticized certain political parties for spreading false claims.
Phumtham noted that on June 3, discussions had taken place involving officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Army Commander, the Deputy Defense Minister, the Prime Minister, and himself, reinforcing the government’s ongoing efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically.
“We have been working continuously and not just staying silent or inactive,” said Phumtham. He reiterated that even if the Defense Ministry was being criticized, it was crucial not to let the situation harm the nation.
Regarding the alleged 200-meter border incursion, Phumtham explained that JBC mechanisms were being used to address the dispute in the no-man's land. While there had been a boundary infringement, he stressed that it did not constitute an invasion of Thai territory, as the border dispute remains unresolved. He emphasized the use of peaceful diplomatic mechanisms for resolving such issues, but firmly stated, “We will not compromise.”
In a related development, Cambodia has reportedly announced that it will not participate in JBC talks with Thailand regarding the disputed areas. Instead, it plans to take the matter to the International Court of Justice to settle disputes over four areas: Mom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple.