Phumtham calls emergency National Security Council meeting over Thai-Cambodian border tensions

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Friday at 10:00 AM to finalize measures in response to the escalating situation along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Phumtham reaffirmed the government's stance, stating, “The government and military are fully prepared to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and territory. No one can infringe upon it!”

In an interview on Thursday morning, Phumtham addressed the situation at the Chong Bok checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani Province, where a territorial dispute with Cambodia had escalated. He clarified that reports of a 200-meter incursion were inaccurate, citing updated information from the Second Army Region that Cambodian troops only entered the no-man's land, not Thai territory.

He advised caution in handling news reports, confirming that no landmines had been placed and that any references to Preah Vihear Temple were outdated and misleading. He emphasized that such misinformation undermines public trust and cooperation.