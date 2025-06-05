Cambodia to Join JBC talks but excludes four disputed areas now before ICJ

Cambodia has confirmed its participation in the upcoming Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting with Thailand, scheduled for June 14 in Phnom Penh. However, Cambodia made clear that four contentious border sites—Mom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple—will not be included on the meeting agenda, as they have already been formally referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for resolution.
In an official statement issued on June 4, 2025, Cambodia reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to peace, diplomacy, and international law in addressing border disputes. The government cited recent developments—including a deadly border clash on May 28, where a Cambodian soldier was killed in a skirmish with Thai forces—as further evidence of the limitations of existing bilateral mechanisms.
To avoid escalation and seek a durable legal solution, Cambodia submitted the four unresolved areas to the ICJ on June 2, a move unanimously endorsed by both chambers of its legislature.
Despite the legal proceedings, Cambodian authorities emphasised their ongoing commitment to dialogue and bilateral cooperation. “Cambodia will host the next JBC meeting as planned,” the statement reads, “but the four areas sent to the ICJ will be excluded from the discussions.”
The RGC also expressed hope that Thailand would join in co-referring the case to the ICJ, although it confirmed its readiness to proceed unilaterally if needed.
Urging the public to remain calm and avoid nationalist provocations, the Cambodian government stressed the importance of preserving peaceful and cooperative relations with Thailand, especially in trade, tourism, and regional development.