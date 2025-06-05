Cambodia to Join JBC talks but excludes four disputed areas now before ICJ

Cambodia has confirmed its participation in the upcoming Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting with Thailand, scheduled for June 14 in Phnom Penh. However, Cambodia made clear that four contentious border sites—Mom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple—will not be included on the meeting agenda, as they have already been formally referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for resolution.

In an official statement issued on June 4, 2025, Cambodia reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to peace, diplomacy, and international law in addressing border disputes. The government cited recent developments—including a deadly border clash on May 28, where a Cambodian soldier was killed in a skirmish with Thai forces—as further evidence of the limitations of existing bilateral mechanisms.