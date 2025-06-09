Foreign Ministry affirms measures to cut electricity, internet to Cambodia remain

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that proposed measures to cut electricity and internet connectivity to Cambodian border areas remain in place as options amid ongoing tensions.
Nikorndej Balankura, Foreign Ministry spokesman and director-general of the Department of Information, reaffirmed the stance during a press conference on Monday, where he provided updates on the Thai–Cambodian border dispute.
He indicated that the measures would not be necessary if Cambodia proceeded with the planned Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting on Saturday to resolve the issue through dialogue.
The recent border tension flared up after a skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops on May 28, when Cambodian forces were found to have entered Thai territory by approximately 200 metres at Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district.
Initially, Cambodia insisted the disputed area belonged to its territory and announced it would not address the issue in the JBC but would escalate it to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In response, Thailand shortened the operating hours at border checkpoints and a special operations centre proposed cutting electricity and internet signals to Cambodia.
Following Thailand's response, Cambodian troops eventually agreed to withdraw from the disputed site.
On Monday, Nikorndej confirmed that the proposed energy and internet cuts are still under consideration by the operations centre but have not yet been approved by the National Security Council (NSC).
He expressed hope that the JBC meeting—scheduled to be held in Phnom Penh on Saturday—would lead to a resolution. He noted that the JBC was established in 2000 as a mechanism for settling border disputes and has convened ten times, with the most recent meeting held in Bangkok in 2012.
Nikorndej said the situation has eased, with Cambodian troops agreeing to return to their 2024 positions. On Sunday evening, soldiers from both sides conducted a joint survey of the disputed area, buried the previously dug trenches, and returned to previously agreed boundaries.
He added that the reduced operating hours at border checkpoints would remain in place, as the military believes the measure is essential for the safety of residents on both sides of the border.
The spokesman also acknowledged Cambodia’s move to reduce the permitted stay for Thai nationals from 60 to 7 days. In response, Thailand imposed the same restriction on Cambodian nationals.
While the overall situation is easing, Nikorndej stressed that it remains sensitive. He called on the media and social media users to avoid publishing unverified reports, warning that misinformation could inflame tensions further between the two nations.