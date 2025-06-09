Foreign Ministry affirms measures to cut electricity, internet to Cambodia remain

Following Thailand's response, Cambodian troops eventually agreed to withdraw from the disputed site.

NSC approval needed for power and internet cuts

On Monday, Nikorndej confirmed that the proposed energy and internet cuts are still under consideration by the operations centre but have not yet been approved by the National Security Council (NSC).

He expressed hope that the JBC meeting—scheduled to be held in Phnom Penh on Saturday—would lead to a resolution. He noted that the JBC was established in 2000 as a mechanism for settling border disputes and has convened ten times, with the most recent meeting held in Bangkok in 2012.

Situation easing but border checkpoint hours remain reduced

Nikorndej said the situation has eased, with Cambodian troops agreeing to return to their 2024 positions. On Sunday evening, soldiers from both sides conducted a joint survey of the disputed area, buried the previously dug trenches, and returned to previously agreed boundaries.

He added that the reduced operating hours at border checkpoints would remain in place, as the military believes the measure is essential for the safety of residents on both sides of the border.

Cambodia shortens Thai stay, Thailand responds in kind

The spokesman also acknowledged Cambodia’s move to reduce the permitted stay for Thai nationals from 60 to 7 days. In response, Thailand imposed the same restriction on Cambodian nationals.

Ministry urges media caution amid sensitive situation

While the overall situation is easing, Nikorndej stressed that it remains sensitive. He called on the media and social media users to avoid publishing unverified reports, warning that misinformation could inflame tensions further between the two nations.

