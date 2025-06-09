Hun Sen: Military adjustment in Chong Bok aims to prevent violent clashes

His remarks followed reports that both Thai and Cambodian troops had repositioned their forces to reflect the situation as it was in 2024, after discussions between Cambodian Deputy Army Chief Lt Gen Srey Doek and Suranaree Task Force Commander Maj Gen Sompop Pharawet.

According to Hun Sen’s Facebook post, he said: “Adjusting military forces in conflict-prone areas through mutual understanding between the military commanders of both Cambodia and Thailand is essential to avoid large-scale violent clashes.”

“The people of both Cambodia and Thailand genuinely desire lasting peace and do not wish to see war,” he said.“Efforts to find a resolution through dialogue have taken place at all levels — from the government to frontline military commanders — and are now bearing fruit.”

Hun Sen also called on Cambodian citizens to place their trust in the government’s commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means, emphasising that this remains the only viable path to avoiding bloodshed and fostering friendship and effective cooperation with the neighbouring country.

Hun Sen clarified to Facebook user Rim Chanra that the adjustment of military forces is distinct from withdrawing troops. He further affirmed that the legal proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) remain unchanged.