Thailand briefs foreign military Attachés on cambodian border tensions

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, announced on Monday that the Military Intelligence Department has been actively briefing international military attachés on the evolving security situation along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The briefings have included updates on official security statements and the current state of tensions in the border area, along with detailed explanations of security policies and management strategies issued by the Royal Thai Army and border security units.
In total, 11 documents—comprising six official military security directives and five translated orders—have been distributed to military attaché offices of 42 countries, both based in Bangkok and abroad. These materials were also provided to 26 Thai and foreign military attaché offices worldwide.
The initiative is part of Thailand’s military diplomacy efforts to ensure transparency and foster a shared understanding of the facts on the ground. It aims to strengthen international confidence, maintain defence cooperation, and reinforce long-standing security relationships with global partners.