Foreign Ministry affirms bilateral approach to resolving border tensions

Nikorndej explained that the 1st Army Region, through the Burapha Task Force, oversees border measures for permanent and trade relaxation crossings in Sa Kaeo province. The 2nd Army Region, via the Suranaree Task Force, manages measures for crossings in Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Surin provinces.

The Royal Thai Navy, through its border command of Chanthaburi and Trat, is responsible for crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.

For instance, the Aranyaprathet-Poipet border crossing remains open from 8am to 4pm, with restrictions prohibiting Thai nationals from crossing for gambling purposes. Meanwhile, six-wheeled trucks and larger vehicles continue to use the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge crossing.

Nikorndej further clarified that these border control measures, implemented unilaterally, aim to ensure security and public safety on both sides.

He emphasised that economic concerns, border trade, livelihoods, and humanitarian considerations have all been factored into the measures, which seek to minimise disruptions for Thai and Cambodian citizens uninvolved in the conflict.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that this is not a blanket border closure but a necessary adjustment based on regional security needs. The restrictions on crossing hours aim to maintain public safety appropriately.

He stressed that all measures have been structured according to the specific nature and usage of each border crossing. Regular crossings required for trade, education, medical services, and other necessities continue to operate normally.

Nikorndej reaffirmed Thailand's consistent stance on resolving the matter through bilateral mechanisms, particularly through the upcoming Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting on June 14.

He further noted that Thailand remains committed to upholding the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on land border survey and demarcation, which serves as a legally binding framework agreed upon by both nations.

“The Thai government remains confident in the existing bilateral mechanisms between Thailand and Cambodia, including the forthcoming JBC meeting, which will play a crucial role in easing tensions during this fragile period. The goal is to find a peaceful, mutually respectful, and sincere resolution, ensuring border stability, security, and peace,” Nikorndej stated.

“Thailand calls upon Cambodia once again to de-escalate tensions across the frontier and to maximise the utility of bilateral mechanisms to prevent further escalation,” he concluded.

Regarding remarks by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, who suggested that border closures might impact Thai trade more than Cambodian trade, Nikorndej explained that Thailand's border control decisions prioritise public safety.

While trade implications have been considered, authority has been delegated to military-controlled border checkpoints to determine appropriate opening and closure measures.

“We have not closed the border. We have adjusted crossing hours and imposed entry restrictions on specific categories of individuals, but not uniformly across all checkpoints. These adjustments are based on necessity,” he clarified.

On the issue of which side may face greater impact, he responded that Thailand has no difficulties managing the situation and has been implementing military and diplomatic measures simultaneously without delay.

Nikorndej affirmed that Thailand has communicated with ASEAN and other allied nations to provide accurate information based on factual circumstances.

“Our key message is that Thailand can resolve this issue independently through bilateral mechanisms. At this stage, we do not require assistance from a third country,” he stated.

He added that Thailand has no objections to providing information to third-party nations, such as Malaysia, that seek clarification.