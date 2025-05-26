ASEAN’s foreign ministers upbeat about peaceful solutions to Myanmar’s civil war

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said the meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers saw potential for peaceful solutions to Myanmar’s civil war, with the regional bloc acting as mediator.

Maris said the ASEAN foreign ministers convened on Monday morning during the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

He added that the meeting expressed appreciation for Thailand’s support of Malaysia in its role as ASEAN Chair, particularly in providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar following the 28 March earthquake.

The meeting also backed Thailand’s proposal for the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) to act as the main coordinator between ASEAN and Myanmar in delivering humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.