Thai protestors claims dismissed by foreign ministry

The ministry stated that it was the Thai military who opened fire on a Cambodian military position, resulting in the death of a soldier.
“In response to questions from journalists regarding the demonstration in front of the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Bangkok on the morning of June 6, 2025, I would like to categorically reject the false accusation that Cambodian border forces violated Thailand’s sovereignty,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The spokesperson clarified that the incident occurred on the morning of May 28, at around 5.30 am, when Thai forces opened fire on a Cambodian military post located in Techomrakot village, Morakot commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province — an area long recognised as under Cambodian control.
“The attack resulted in the death of one Cambodian soldier,” he stated.
The ministry described the incident as a violation of Cambodia’s sovereignty and a breach of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both countries in June 2000, which aims to preserve peace and stability along the shared border, particularly in disputed areas.
The statement reaffirmed Cambodia’s long-standing position.
“Cambodia has always upheld the principle of respecting the sovereignty of neighbouring countries and remains committed to transforming the border area into a zone of peace, friendship, cooperation and development,” it added.
Cambodia reiterated its firm commitment to resolving all disputes peacefully and following international law.
On the morning of June 6, around 200 Thai protesters gathered in front of the Cambodian embassy in Bangkok to demonstrate and demand that Cambodia refrain from what they called an encroachment on Thai territory.
“At 10 am on June 6, a group of protesters identifying themselves as the ‘Students and People’s Network for Reforming Thailand’ assembled across the street from the Embassy to stage a peaceful protest and submit a petition, calling on Cambodia to respect Thai sovereignty,” said Cambodian ambassador to Thailand Hun Saroeun.
The ambassador assured that Cambodian citizens need not be concerned, emphasising that all embassy staff were safe and continuing their work as normal.
He said the protest was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner and dispersed by 11.15 am on the same day.
“The Thai police deployed security to protect the embassy and its personnel. All embassy staff are safe and continue performing their duties without interruption,” he added.
The embassy confirmed that services for both Cambodian nationals and foreigners remain fully operational.
According to Thai media outlet The Nation, protest leaders Phichit Chaimongkol and Nasser Yeema read out a joint statement condemning the Cambodian prime minister before attempting to deliver the letter to the embassy.
However, as no representative was present to receive the document, the group left it at the embassy’s security barrier.
The newspaper reported that the network declared it would not tolerate any violation of Thai sovereignty by Cambodia and expressed full support for the Thai military in defending the nation.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network