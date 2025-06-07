Thai protestors claims dismissed by foreign ministry

The ministry stated that it was the Thai military who opened fire on a Cambodian military position, resulting in the death of a soldier.

“In response to questions from journalists regarding the demonstration in front of the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Bangkok on the morning of June 6, 2025, I would like to categorically reject the false accusation that Cambodian border forces violated Thailand’s sovereignty,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The spokesperson clarified that the incident occurred on the morning of May 28, at around 5.30 am, when Thai forces opened fire on a Cambodian military post located in Techomrakot village, Morakot commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province — an area long recognised as under Cambodian control.

“The attack resulted in the death of one Cambodian soldier,” he stated.