5th Thai–Lao bridge nears completion, set to open December 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, together with Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport of Thailand, jointly presided over the concrete-pouring ceremony and signing of the agreement on ownership, usage, management, and maintenance of the 5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan – Bolikhamxay) on Friday (June 6).
The ceremony was held in Bueng Kan province, underscoring efforts to strengthen transportation links between Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, and to enhance regional mobility, trade, and logistics efficiency.
The 5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, which connects Bueng Kan province in Thailand with Bolikhamxay province in Laos, is currently 98% complete, with all major structural work finished. Only minor finishing tasks remain, and the project is expected to be fully completed by October–November 2025.
The bridge is scheduled to officially open for public use on December 19, 2025, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Laos.
Following its opening, the Ministry of Transport expects the bridge to significantly boost cross-border trade, which currently stands at over 28 billion baht annually. It will also serve as a key link in the broader logistics corridor connecting to Vietnam’s deep-sea ports, further enhancing regional economic opportunities.
Thailand and Laos have long cooperated on Mekong River crossings. The first Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge opened in 1994, connecting Nong Khai and Vientiane. Subsequent bridges followed in Mukdahan–Savannakhet, Nakhon Phanom–Khammouane, and Chiang Khong–Huay Xai.
The 5th bridge continues this legacy and represents the deepening ties between the two nations.
Meanwhile, Aphirat Chaiyavongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, noted that the 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge began construction in 2020. This bridge links Thai Highway 222 in Mueang Bueng Kan District with Route 13 in Pakxan, Bolikhamxay Province.
Following the recent concrete-pouring milestone, the Department of Highways is preparing to coordinate with relevant agencies to establish cross-border traffic protocols in preparation for the bridge’s full operation.
Looking ahead, Thailand also plans to proceed with the 6th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, which will link Ubon Ratchathani with Salavan Province in Laos. This project will further complete the region’s transport network along the Greater Mekong Subregion Economic Corridors, supporting sustainable connectivity and long-term development.
The proposed 6th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge will begin in Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand, and span the Mekong River to Salavan Province in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The bridge is designed to link Highway No. 2112 on the Thai side with the nearby Route 13 (R13), a major arterial road in Laos.
The bridge will be constructed as an arch bridge, with a total length of 1,607 metres. Of this, the main river-crossing span will measure 1,020 metres, while the approach span on the Thai side will be 517 metres and 70 metres on the Lao side. The project will also include 4.325 kilometres of roadworks on the Thai side, 17.509 kilometres on the Lao side, customs and immigration checkpoints on both sides, and a traffic direction changeover point on the Thai side.
The total estimated construction cost is THB4.91 billion, with the budget divided as follows:
Thai side: THB2.557 billion, comprising:
Construction works: THB2.312 billion
Construction supervision: THB78 million
VAT (7%): THB167 million
Lao side: THB2.353 billion, comprising:
Construction works: THB2.073 billion
Construction supervision: THB66 million
VAT (10%): THB214 million
However, the Lao authorities are currently reviewing a proposed revision to the project design, which includes converting a planned intersection with Route 13 into a roundabout and widening the road from two to four lanes. These adjustments would increase the Lao-side budget by approximately THB310 million.