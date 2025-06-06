5th Thai–Lao bridge nears completion, set to open December 2025

Following the recent concrete-pouring milestone, the Department of Highways is preparing to coordinate with relevant agencies to establish cross-border traffic protocols in preparation for the bridge’s full operation.

Looking ahead, Thailand also plans to proceed with the 6th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, which will link Ubon Ratchathani with Salavan Province in Laos. This project will further complete the region’s transport network along the Greater Mekong Subregion Economic Corridors, supporting sustainable connectivity and long-term development.

The proposed 6th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge will begin in Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand, and span the Mekong River to Salavan Province in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The bridge is designed to link Highway No. 2112 on the Thai side with the nearby Route 13 (R13), a major arterial road in Laos.

The bridge will be constructed as an arch bridge, with a total length of 1,607 metres. Of this, the main river-crossing span will measure 1,020 metres, while the approach span on the Thai side will be 517 metres and 70 metres on the Lao side. The project will also include 4.325 kilometres of roadworks on the Thai side, 17.509 kilometres on the Lao side, customs and immigration checkpoints on both sides, and a traffic direction changeover point on the Thai side.

The total estimated construction cost is THB4.91 billion, with the budget divided as follows:

Thai side: THB2.557 billion, comprising:

Construction works: THB2.312 billion

Construction supervision: THB78 million

VAT (7%): THB167 million

Lao side: THB2.353 billion, comprising:

Construction works: THB2.073 billion

Construction supervision: THB66 million

VAT (10%): THB214 million

However, the Lao authorities are currently reviewing a proposed revision to the project design, which includes converting a planned intersection with Route 13 into a roundabout and widening the road from two to four lanes. These adjustments would increase the Lao-side budget by approximately THB310 million.