Electricity prices surge in Laos amid rising demand and weakened kip

The sharp price increases are raising concerns over the country's long-held ambition to become the "Battery of Southeast Asia."

On social media, many Lao citizens have shared photos of their monthly electricity bills, expressing shock at how much the costs have risen. In one widely shared post, a user reported a nearly 50% spike in their April bill, which reached 2.7 million kip, equivalent to around $125 or 4,060 baht.