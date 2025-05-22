ASEAN-Korea Centre boosts trade ties in Laos and Thailand

The event brings together government officials and business leaders from Laos, Korea and Thailand to explore trade and investment opportunities.
The mission aims to strengthen regional economic integration through business forums, matching sessions, and industrial visits.
In Vientiane, over 30 Lao businesses and 20 Korean companies have engaged in networking events to identify potential collaboration in sectors such as food and beverage, industrial materials, and infrastructure.
The Laos-Korea Business Forum, held on May 20, featured opening remarks from the Secretary-General of the AKC, Mr Kim Jae-shin; Vice Chairman of KOIMA, Mr Kim Dae-young; and Director General of the Trade Promotion and Handicrafts Promotion Department, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Mr Vithoune Sithimolada.
The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Laos, Jung Yung-soo, delivered congratulatory remarks.
Presentations focused on trade and investment trends, government policies, and successful business cases.
CE Management Consulting, Inc., a Korean firm, shared a success story to encourage bilateral cooperation and provide practical insights.
Business Matching Sessions in the afternoon enabled participants to connect with potential partners and explore further collaboration.
On May 21, participants are scheduled to visit the Vientiane Logistics Park and That Luang Lake Special Economic Zone to observe Laos’ infrastructure development and assess investment potential.
The mission will continue in Bangkok from May 22-23, featuring a similar programme of business forums, presentations and industrial visits. This initiative highlights the AKC’s continued efforts to deepen ASEAN-Korea economic ties and promote mutual growth.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network