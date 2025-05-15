Govt denies Deputy PM Pirapan evaded graft probe, cites official energy talks in Laos

The Government House has issued a clarification regarding Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga’s recent trip to the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), denying claims that he was avoiding a summons from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).
The trip, which took place from May 14–15, was in response to an official invitation from the Lao Prime Minister to discuss bilateral energy cooperation.
Pirapan's visit coincided with reports that the NACC had summoned him to acknowledge charges related to the placement of stickers with his name on relief bags distributed during recent flood relief efforts.
However, the Government Spokesperson’s Office clarified that the summons was invalid, as it was not issued in accordance with legal procedures. The NACC itself reportedly acknowledged errors in the delivery of the notice, confirming that there is no valid summons in effect at this time.
According to the government’s statement, Pirapan on Wednesday met with Lao Minister of Energy and Mines, Phosay Sayasone, to discuss mutual energy interests between Thailand and Laos. The main focus was on securing more affordable electricity prices through direct government-to-government cooperation, bypassing private intermediaries.
Pirapan is also scheduled to meet with Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on Thursday. Discussions include potential investments by EGATi (Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand International Co., Ltd.), a Thai state enterprise, in the Lao energy sector. The goal is to streamline energy imports and promote the use of clean, cost-effective electricity by having Thai state enterprises invest directly in Laos rather than purchasing from private companies.
The government emphasized that this visit is part of long-standing bilateral cooperation and has no connection with any ongoing legal or investigative proceedings.