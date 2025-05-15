Govt denies Deputy PM Pirapan evaded graft probe, cites official energy talks in Laos

The Government House has issued a clarification regarding Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga’s recent trip to the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), denying claims that he was avoiding a summons from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The trip, which took place from May 14–15, was in response to an official invitation from the Lao Prime Minister to discuss bilateral energy cooperation.

Pirapan's visit coincided with reports that the NACC had summoned him to acknowledge charges related to the placement of stickers with his name on relief bags distributed during recent flood relief efforts.

However, the Government Spokesperson’s Office clarified that the summons was invalid, as it was not issued in accordance with legal procedures. The NACC itself reportedly acknowledged errors in the delivery of the notice, confirming that there is no valid summons in effect at this time.