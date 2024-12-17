ERC clears 72 clean energy suppliers despite Pirapan’s delay order

The Energy Regulatory Commission’s secretary-general released a list of 72 solar and wind farms to generate 2,145.3 megawatts of electricity despite an earlier order by the energy minister to delay the purchase of clean energy.
Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, ERC secretary-general, issued a statement on Monday, announcing that 64 solar farms and eight wind farms have been selected to produce clean energy.
The announcement came after the ERC held a meeting on Monday and approved the selection of the 72 companies for the feed-in tariff project until 2030.
According to the announcement obtained by The Nation, the eight wind energy farms will generate 565.4 megawatts for the grid from 2028 to 2030. The 64 solar farms, meanwhile, will generate 1,580 megawatts for the grid from 2026 to 2030.
Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga had previously instructed ERC to delay the purchase of electricity from wind and solar farms until his working committee finishes studying certain legal aspects of the purchase.
However, Pirapan’s order was reportedly overruled by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra late last month.
While chairing a meeting with the National Energy Policy Board on November 26, the prime minister ordered it and the Energy Ministry to expedite projects to purchase clean energy from the private sector through the Direct Power Purchase Agreement.
The aim was to add 2,000 megawatts of clean energy to the grid.
Pirapan had earlier instructed the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to delay the purchase of clean energy in the second phase.
It is believed that conflicts between Paetongtarn, who hails from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, and Pirapan from the United Thai Nation Party, prompted the two to cancel a joint press conference after the meeting.