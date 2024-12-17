ERC clears 72 clean energy suppliers despite Pirapan’s delay order

The Energy Regulatory Commission’s secretary-general released a list of 72 solar and wind farms to generate 2,145.3 megawatts of electricity despite an earlier order by the energy minister to delay the purchase of clean energy.

Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, ERC secretary-general, issued a statement on Monday, announcing that 64 solar farms and eight wind farms have been selected to produce clean energy.

The announcement came after the ERC held a meeting on Monday and approved the selection of the 72 companies for the feed-in tariff project until 2030.