Walailak University helps municipality save Bt2.3m on waste disposal

Walailak University has helped a tambon municipality in Nakhon Si Thammarat save 2.3 million baht annually by implementing waste separation and reuse measures.

The public university in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat has been working with Tambon Pak Poon Municipality in Mueang district to reduce the amount of waste requiring disposal from 18 tonnes per day to just 1.8 tonnes.

Waste Separation Campaign Achieves 85% Cost Reduction

Assoc Prof Dr Krissanadet Charoensuthasini of Walailak University explained that residents of Tambon Pak Poon were educated and encouraged to separate their household waste for reuse, significantly cutting the municipality’s waste disposal budget by up to 85% per year.