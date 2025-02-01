Thailand enhances marine debris management with new litter traps

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) is intensifying its initiatives to tackle marine debris and restore marine ecosystems.
In collaboration with SCG Chemicals (SCGC), the ministry has introduced the innovative "SCGC-DMCR Litter Trap Gen 3".
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Chalermchai Srion addressed the persistent challenge of marine debris, emphasising that various sectors are working together to tackle plastic waste in accordance with the National Plastic Waste Management Roadmap (2018-2030) and the Phase 2 Action Plan (2023-2027).
These frameworks provide essential policy guidance for continuous improvements in waste management, adapting to the evolving nature of the issue.
In 2023, it is estimated that mismanaged waste will contribute between 34,000 and 51,000 tonnes of debris to the sea, including 4,000 to 6,000 tonnes of plastic waste.
A sustainable solution necessitates reducing waste at the source and enhancing the efficiency of the entire waste management process, from segregation and disposal to transportation and processing. Since land-based sources account for 80% of marine debris, improving these systems is crucial, he said.
Chalermchai underscored the significance of extended producer responsibility, which holds manufacturers accountable for their products throughout their lifecycle.
This encourages producers to consider the environmental impact of their products from design and distribution to collection, reuse, and recycling. By adopting eco-friendly materials, manufacturers can align with the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) model, integrating plastic waste into recycling processes for a sustainable resolution to marine debris, he said.
The director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), Pinsak Suraswadi, announced the arrival of 25 units of the SCGC-DMCR Litter Trap Gen 3 from SCGC on January 15, 2025. These traps will be deployed in rivers and canals as part of the DMCR's marine debris management project.
The SCGC-DMCR Litter Trap is a joint innovation designed to capture waste in rivers and canals before it reaches the sea.
The latest Gen 3 model is constructed from durable, UV-resistant, fully recyclable HDPE plastic. It is 50% lighter than previous versions for easier transport and installation, can hold up to 700 kilograms of waste, and boasts a lifespan of over 25 years.
Since 2020, these traps have been installed in 17 provinces, preventing over 90 tonnes of waste from entering the sea, enhancing biodiversity, and mitigating pollution in marine ecosystems.
This technological advancement aligns with the principles of open government, promoting participation from all sectors to effectively address environmental challenges.
It also raises awareness of the detrimental effects of waste, particularly plastic, on marine and coastal ecosystems, fostering a robust conservation network and advocating for sustainable marine debris management.
Thailand, ranked as the world's sixth-largest contributor of plastic waste to the sea in 2015, has improved its ranking to 10th in 2024.