Thailand enhances marine debris management with new litter traps

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) is intensifying its initiatives to tackle marine debris and restore marine ecosystems.

In collaboration with SCG Chemicals (SCGC), the ministry has introduced the innovative "SCGC-DMCR Litter Trap Gen 3".

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Chalermchai Srion addressed the persistent challenge of marine debris, emphasising that various sectors are working together to tackle plastic waste in accordance with the National Plastic Waste Management Roadmap (2018-2030) and the Phase 2 Action Plan (2023-2027).

These frameworks provide essential policy guidance for continuous improvements in waste management, adapting to the evolving nature of the issue.

In 2023, it is estimated that mismanaged waste will contribute between 34,000 and 51,000 tonnes of debris to the sea, including 4,000 to 6,000 tonnes of plastic waste.

A sustainable solution necessitates reducing waste at the source and enhancing the efficiency of the entire waste management process, from segregation and disposal to transportation and processing. Since land-based sources account for 80% of marine debris, improving these systems is crucial, he said.

