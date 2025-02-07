Thai Navy and BIOTEC Join Forces to Combat Oil Pollution

The Royal Thai Navy and the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) have launched a collaborative research and development project to address the issue of wastewater contaminated with fuel and lubricants.

Announced in a press release on Wednesday, the partnership will focus on creating innovative treatment solutions to support the Navy’s “Green Navy” initiative.

A formal agreement was signed by Rear Admiral Krit Khantha-ubon, chief of the Naval Science Department, and Professor Dr Chukij Limpijamnong, director of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), which oversees BIOTEC.

This initiative will bring together the expertise of the Navy’s Science Department, the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, NSTDA and BIOTEC.

