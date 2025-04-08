Researchers claim to have revived long-extinct dire wolf species, expert skeptical

Colossal released footage on Monday (April 7), which it said featured "dire wolf" adolescent cubs Romulus and Remus. According to Colossal, some of the dire wolf fossils their team utilised for DNA extraction included a 13,000-year-old dire wolf tooth and a 72,000-year-old inner ear bone. One female puppy, Khaleesi, was also part of the “successfully birthed” cubs, they added. Reuters could not independently verify Colossal's claims, nor the location and date of the footage.

Corey Bradshaw, professor of global ecology at Australia’s Flinders University, was skeptical of Colossal’s claims and the actual practicality of reviving an extinct species like the dire wolf. As Bradshaw explained, it’s practically impossible to modify the entire genomes of animals that have been extinct for thousands of years due to factors like DNA degradation.