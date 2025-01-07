Pirapan and the United Thai Nation Party under fire

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) is reportedly facing intense political pressure and scrutiny due to discord between him and a key financier of the party, which has led to an inevitable split. The influential financier has responded by creating a new political star through the New Opportunity Party.
Despite overseeing the Energy Ministry, Pirapan has chosen not to work from the ministry but instead uses Piboontham House on Rama I Road as his base of operations. This decision has left senior officials at the ministry largely unaware of his movements, making it difficult for external actors to interfere or influence his directives.
Pirapan’s firm stance has clashed with the interests of major financiers, sparking dissatisfaction due to his halting of several key projects. These include suspending the selection of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) board members, halting procurement for coal mining and transportation at Mae Moh mine and pausing renewable energy purchasing bids, among other initiatives.
Such actions have made Pirapan a prime political target for those whose interests have been affected, triggering a concerted effort to shake his position daily. The situation has even escalated to portray him as being at odds with the Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter.
The masterminds behind these manoeuvres aim to oust Pirapan from the Cabinet to ensure policy decisions align with their agenda.
Pirapan is fully aware of the challenges he is facing, as reflected in his recent Facebook posts. Acknowledging that 2024 has been an exhausting year, he highlighted his achievements, such as stabilising electricity prices, proposing legislation to promote solar energy use by simplifying rooftop solar panel installations and drafting a key law to regulate the fuel trade.
The draft law includes provisions to prevent daily fluctuations in fuel prices, introduce a cost verification system, eliminate reliance on Singapore’s market prices and provide low-cost fuel for farmers and fishermen. It also seeks to allow transport operators and charitable organisations to import fuel independently, helping reduce costs.
“I know the dirty tricks I’ll face, but I’m not afraid. I will push forward. All I ask is for the people to stand as a wall for me to lean on,” Pirapan stated.
Meanwhile, some coalition parties have seized this opportunity to align themselves against Pirapan, with the objective of seeing Pirapan removed from his ministerial role during the next Cabinet reshuffle. Additionally, another party appears poised to join this political manoeuvring.
If successful, this manoeuvre could result in Pirapan – and potentially Industry Minister Ekkanat Prompan – being removed from their positions. This would effectively push the UTN out of the Cabinet. Adding fuel to the fire, rumours of MPs defecting to other parties have been stirred up, thus destabilising the party internally.
This game by coalition partners aims to strengthen their bargaining power within the Pheu Thai-led government. If the UTN is ousted from the Cabinet, some of its MPs may lose the will to continue. More importantly, with the government's majority weakened, the bargaining power of the second-largest party would be significantly amplified.
Party leaders within the UTN appear to recognise these destabilising moves and the players behind them.
Pirapan's approach resembles an uphill battle, fraught with challenges. Yet, his personal approval ratings have steadily risen, reflecting increasing public support and suggesting that he may be on the right track despite the high stakes.
Amid these challenges, Pirapan must contend with both influential financiers and political games from coalition partners. This struggle appears destined for a dramatic conclusion, with no middle ground in sight.