Pirapan and the United Thai Nation Party under fire

“I know the dirty tricks I’ll face, but I’m not afraid. I will push forward. All I ask is for the people to stand as a wall for me to lean on,” Pirapan stated.

Meanwhile, some coalition parties have seized this opportunity to align themselves against Pirapan, with the objective of seeing Pirapan removed from his ministerial role during the next Cabinet reshuffle. Additionally, another party appears poised to join this political manoeuvring.

If successful, this manoeuvre could result in Pirapan – and potentially Industry Minister Ekkanat Prompan – being removed from their positions. This would effectively push the UTN out of the Cabinet. Adding fuel to the fire, rumours of MPs defecting to other parties have been stirred up, thus destabilising the party internally.

This game by coalition partners aims to strengthen their bargaining power within the Pheu Thai-led government. If the UTN is ousted from the Cabinet, some of its MPs may lose the will to continue. More importantly, with the government's majority weakened, the bargaining power of the second-largest party would be significantly amplified.

Party leaders within the UTN appear to recognise these destabilising moves and the players behind them.

Pirapan's approach resembles an uphill battle, fraught with challenges. Yet, his personal approval ratings have steadily risen, reflecting increasing public support and suggesting that he may be on the right track despite the high stakes.

Amid these challenges, Pirapan must contend with both influential financiers and political games from coalition partners. This struggle appears destined for a dramatic conclusion, with no middle ground in sight.