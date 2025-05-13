1.4-magnitude quake recorded in Chiang Rai on Tuesday morning

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that one of these earthquakes occurred in Si Thoi Subdistrict, Mae Suai District of Chiang Rai Province.

The earthquake occurred at 2:42 a.m., with a magnitude of 1.4 and a depth of 3 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 19.585° North and longitude 99.445° East

The strongest quake on Tuesday occurred 1:24 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 21.73° North and longitude 96.289° East.

Two of the earthquakes on Tuesday occurred in Laos, with magnitudes of 1.5 and 1.9, at 1:47 a.m. and 3:23 a.m., respectively.