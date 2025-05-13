1.4-magnitude quake recorded in Chiang Rai on Tuesday morning

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that one of these earthquakes occurred in Si Thoi Subdistrict, Mae Suai District of Chiang Rai Province.
The earthquake occurred at 2:42 a.m., with a magnitude of 1.4 and a depth of 3 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 19.585° North and longitude 99.445° East
The strongest quake on Tuesday occurred 1:24 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 21.73° North and longitude 96.289° East.
Two of the earthquakes on Tuesday occurred in Laos, with magnitudes of 1.5 and 1.9, at 1:47 a.m. and 3:23 a.m., respectively.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the recent quake, the division said.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in the area to stay alert and be prepared for any further developments.
For the latest updates on earthquake activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (on Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.