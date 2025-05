The Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that at 3.57pm (Thailand time) on May 11, 2025, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred with its epicentre in northern Sumatra, Indonesia.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 3.57m (Thailand Time)

UTC Time: 2025-05-11 08.57.42 UTC

Magnitude: 6.3 (Richter scale)

Depth: 49 km

Phase Count: 21

Epicentre Coordinates: 3.652°N, 96.816°E

Location: Approximately 492 km southwest of Mueang District, Satun Province, Thailand