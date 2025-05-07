Officials monitor aftershocks after 3.0 quake in Nakhon Si Thammarat

In response, provincial authorities have been deployed to assess the situation and inspect damage caused by the quake. These inspections cover government buildings, residential homes, agricultural land and rubber plantations.

Nakhon Si Thammarat governor has instructed relevant agencies to urgently provide information and reassurance to the public, in order to reduce panic and advise on safety procedures.

Authorities are also maintaining close surveillance of potential aftershocks, as well as monitoring updates and alerts.