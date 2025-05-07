Officials monitor aftershocks after 3.0 quake in Nakhon Si Thammarat

According to the Earthquake Observation Division, the quake occurred at a depth of one kilometre in the Saira subdistrict of Chawang district at 5.31am. Residents in the area reported feeling tremors.
In response, provincial authorities have been deployed to assess the situation and inspect damage caused by the quake. These inspections cover government buildings, residential homes, agricultural land and rubber plantations.
Nakhon Si Thammarat governor has instructed relevant agencies to urgently provide information and reassurance to the public, in order to reduce panic and advise on safety procedures.
Authorities are also maintaining close surveillance of potential aftershocks, as well as monitoring updates and alerts.
Among the affected sites, Chawang Crown Prince Hospital reported diagonal cracks in its building, believed to have been caused by shear stress from the tremor. In addition, several household surface wells were found to have collapsed or sunk, raising concerns among villagers about the possibility of further structural failures.
Officials have also checked the structural integrity of the Din Daeng and Huai Nam Sai reservoirs in Phipun district, which are located near the epicentre of the earthquake. Both reservoirs remain stable and have not been affected by the tremor, officials said.