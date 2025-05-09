1.6-magnitude quake recorded in Mae Hong Son on Friday morning

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that one of these earthquakes occurred in Huai Pong Subdistrict, Muang District of Mae Hong Son Province.
The earthquake occurred at 3:14 a.m., with a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 19.089° North and longitude 97.846° East.
The strongest quake on Friday occurred 7:48 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 18.144° North and longitude 96.764° East, about 123 km southwest of Mae Hong Son’s Mae Sariang District.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the recent quake, the division said.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in the area to stay alert and be prepared for any further developments.
For the latest updates on earthquake activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (on Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.