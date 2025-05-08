6 mild quakes recorded in Myanmar, northern Thailand on Thursday

Six mild earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 2.6, were recorded in Myanmar as well as in northern Thailand on Thursday morning (May 8), according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that two of the quakes occurred in Thailand.
The first quake struck at 4:04 a.m. in Yap Hua Na Subdistrict, Wiang Sa District, Nan Province, with a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located at latitude 18.682° North and longitude 100.371° East.
The second quake occurred at 4:52 a.m., also in Yap Hua Na Subdistrict, with a magnitude of 1.5 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was at latitude 18.679° North and longitude 100.369° East.
As of the time of reporting, there have been no reports of property damage in Thailand, the department said.
The department urged residents to stay informed through official government announcements, check the structural integrity of their homes and buildings, and prepare essential emergency supplies.
For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.