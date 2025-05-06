10 mild quakes recorded in Myanmar, northern and northeastern Thailand on Tuesday

Ten mild earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 3.0, were recorded in Myanmar as well as in northern and northeastern Thailand on Tuesday morning (May 6), according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that three of the quakes occurred in Thailand.

The first quake struck at 1:17 a.m. in Ban Sa Subdistrict, Chae Hom District, Lampang Province, with a magnitude of 1.3 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located at latitude 18.59° North and longitude 99.583° East.

The second quake occurred at 1:27 a.m. in Tham Lot Subdistrict, Pang Mapha District, Mae Hong Son Province, also with a magnitude of 1.3 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was at latitude 19.568° North and longitude 98.359° East.

The third quake was recorded at 1:36 a.m. in Bun Than Subdistrict, Suwannakhuha District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. It had a magnitude of 3.0 and a depth of 4 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 17.582° North and longitude 102.153° East. The tremor was reportedly felt by local residents.