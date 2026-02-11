Buddhist monks arrive in Washington on 2,300-mile Walk for Peace

At a stop in Richmond, Virginia, on February 3, 74-year-old Bob Anderson said he felt compelled to show up. “With everything going on in our country and our world, you have to back peace in every way you can,” he said. “This felt like a good way to do that.”

The group set out from Texas more than three months ago, pushing on through biting winter weather, sometimes walking barefoot, to spread messages of peace, loving-kindness and compassion across the United States and beyond.

They kept moving even as a major winter storm swept across wide parts of the country, bringing heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Ohio Valley and the mid-South up to New England, alongside a blast of Arctic cold.