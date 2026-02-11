Buddhist monks arrive in Washington on 2,300-mile Walk for Peace

At a stop in Richmond, Virginia, on February 3, 74-year-old Bob Anderson said he felt compelled to show up. “With everything going on in our country and our world, you have to back peace in every way you can,” he said. “This felt like a good way to do that.”
The group set out from Texas more than three months ago, pushing on through biting winter weather, sometimes walking barefoot, to spread messages of peace, loving-kindness and compassion across the United States and beyond.
They kept moving even as a major winter storm swept across wide parts of the country, bringing heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Ohio Valley and the mid-South up to New England, alongside a blast of Arctic cold.
Joined by a rescue dog named Aloka, the monks have been walking at a time of rising tension in the United States, including disputes linked to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration approach, National Guard deployments in some cities, and fatal incidents involving federal agents.
“We walk not to protest, but to awaken the peace that already lives within each of us,” said Bhikkhu Pannakara, the walk’s spiritual leader. He described the journey as a reminder that unity and kindness start within individuals and can spread outward to families, communities and society.
The monks are due to spend Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington before ending their journey on Thursday in nearby Annapolis, Maryland.
The walk has attracted a huge following online, with supporters sharing messages encouraging the monks as they pass through towns and cities. Many have turned out in harsh conditions, including snow and rain, to greet them and offer flowers.
During a stop in North Carolina, Governor Josh Stein thanked the monks for what he said was a message of peace, equality, justice and compassion. “You are inspiring people at a time when so many need inspiration,” he said.
The group has already travelled through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. In Washington, they are expected to meet spiritual figures and civic leaders, visit the National Cathedral and host a meditation retreat.
While the journey has been widely welcomed, it has also faced setbacks. Local reports said a truck hit the group’s escort vehicle in Dayton, Texas, leaving several people injured, including two monks who were seriously hurt. Even so, the walk has continued, both to carry their message forward and to honour those affected along the way.