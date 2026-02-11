Police rolls out “warn before fine” nationwide: one warning only, then a ticket

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma said on Wednesday that the Royal Thai Police (RTP) has introduced a nationwide “warn before fine” measure to boost traffic law enforcement. Under the policy, traffic police across the country will give motorists a warning before issuing a ticket for offences that traffic officers have the authority to fine, using the Police Ticket Management (PTM) system. The campaign also includes public communications to encourage people to respect traffic rules. The measure will run from January to March 2026.

The RTP issued additional guidance to ensure clear public understanding and appropriate implementation, as follows: