Police rolls out “warn before fine” nationwide: one warning only, then a ticket

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma said on Wednesday that the Royal Thai Police (RTP) has introduced a nationwide “warn before fine” measure to boost traffic law enforcement. Under the policy, traffic police across the country will give motorists a warning before issuing a ticket for offences that traffic officers have the authority to fine, using the Police Ticket Management (PTM) system. The campaign also includes public communications to encourage people to respect traffic rules. The measure will run from January to March 2026.
The RTP issued additional guidance to ensure clear public understanding and appropriate implementation, as follows:
However, offenders who commit the offence of driving a vehicle emitting black smoke above the legal standard will not receive a warning before a ticket is issued. They will be dealt with under the law, as black-smoke emissions are considered a contributing factor to haze and air pollution that affects the public nationwide—particularly at a time when Thailand is experiencing very high pollution levels.
The RTP called on the public to help build a safer driving society by obeying traffic rules, in order to raise overall safety for people’s lives and property.