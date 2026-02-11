Foreign investment hits 324bn baht in 2025; top 10 sectors dominate

Thailand logged a five-year high in foreign business registrations, creating 6,647 jobs, as Singapore led investors and money flowed into manufacturing services, tech and leasing

  • In 2025, foreign investment in Thailand reached a five-year high of more than 324 billion baht, creating 6,647 jobs for Thais.
  • Singapore was the top investor with more than 103 billion baht, followed by Japan and China.
  • The 10 most popular business sectors for foreign investors attracted a combined 282 billion baht, led by contract manufacturing, computer services, and space-and-equipment leasing.

2025 was not just another year—it was described as a “golden year” for investment, with foreign investors registering to operate businesses in Thailand and bringing in more than 324 billion baht, the highest level in five years. The influx did not only boost headline figures; it also increased employment for Thais by 6,647 positions.

The five biggest “players” placing their confidence in Thailand were:

  1. Singapore, the top investor, with more than 103 billion baht.
  2. Japan, a long-standing partner, with more than 85.6 billion baht.
  3. China, close behind, with 35.0 billion baht.
  4. Taiwan, with 17.0 billion baht.
  5. Mauritius, with 16.5 billion baht.

Ten standout sectors drawing foreign investment

The combined investment value across the top 10 sectors exceeded 282 billion baht—about 87% of total foreign investment—showing how capital is clustering in a small set of high-demand businesses aligned with lifestyle shifts and future global trends.

1. Contract manufacturing services

  • Investment value: 119 billion baht.
  • Ranked No. 1, covering everything from printed circuit boards (PCBs)—a core component of smartphones—to EV parts and smart appliances. This sector accounted for 36.7% of total investment, with 354 investors, representing 32.8% of all investors—reflecting Thailand’s role as a regional manufacturing base for key technology and industrial supply chains.

2. Computer services

  • Investment value: 65.9 billion baht (20.3% of total investment).
  • There were 64 investors (5.9%). This reflects the cloud-and-software era, with foreign firms setting up data centres and developing platforms in Thailand to support digital growth.

3. Space and goods leasing services

  • Investment value: 34.5 billion baht (10.6%).
  • There were 82 investors (7.6%), ranging from leasing factory buildings with facilities to renting forklifts and steel plates used as ground coverings at construction sites.

4. Engineering services

  • Investment value: 27.3 billion baht (8.4%).
  • There were 36 investors (3.3%), particularly in EV design and technical consulting to upgrade factories towards automation.

5. Management consulting

  • Investment value: 9.47 billion baht (2.9%).
  • There were 69 investors (6.4%), covering business consulting and study-abroad education consultancy services.

6. Wholesale trade

  • Investment value: 8.96 billion baht (2.7%).
  • There were 92 investors. The sector spans cybersecurity software, telecom equipment, and beauty and dietary supplement products.

7. Financial services

  • Investment value: 7.62 billion baht (2.4%).
  • There were 39 investors (3.6%), focusing heavily on personal loans and debt guarantees.

8. Accounting services

  • Investment value: 4.95 billion baht (1.5%).
  • There were 19 investors (1.8%), mostly providing services within multinational corporate groups.

9. Hotels

  • Investment value: 2.56 billion baht (0.8%).
  • There were 8 investors (0.8%), largely large-scale hotel projects promoted by the Board of Investment (BOI).

10. Private contract services

  • Investment value: 1.85 billion baht (0.7%).
  • There were 34 investors (3.3%), involving specialised work such as petroleum drilling or installing wind power generation systems.

What’s next in 2026

The Department of Business Development expects next year’s trend to become even more advanced, with more investment flowing into high-tech and sustainability segments such as:

• Digital hubs: cloud services and cybersecurity
• Green energy: electric vehicles (EVs) and environmentally friendly products
• Wellness: medical industries and health foods

The inflow of capital is seen as an opportunity for “Gen C” to gain access to new global knowledge and technology, helping them upgrade their skills to compete in the future.

