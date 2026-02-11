Foreign investment hits 324bn baht in 2025; top 10 sectors dominate

2025 was not just another year—it was described as a “golden year” for investment, with foreign investors registering to operate businesses in Thailand and bringing in more than 324 billion baht, the highest level in five years. The influx did not only boost headline figures; it also increased employment for Thais by 6,647 positions.

The five biggest “players” placing their confidence in Thailand were:

Singapore, the top investor, with more than 103 billion baht. Japan, a long-standing partner, with more than 85.6 billion baht. China, close behind, with 35.0 billion baht. Taiwan, with 17.0 billion baht. Mauritius, with 16.5 billion baht.

Ten standout sectors drawing foreign investment

The combined investment value across the top 10 sectors exceeded 282 billion baht—about 87% of total foreign investment—showing how capital is clustering in a small set of high-demand businesses aligned with lifestyle shifts and future global trends.

1. Contract manufacturing services

Investment value: 119 billion baht.

Ranked No. 1, covering everything from printed circuit boards (PCBs)—a core component of smartphones—to EV parts and smart appliances. This sector accounted for 36.7% of total investment, with 354 investors, representing 32.8% of all investors—reflecting Thailand’s role as a regional manufacturing base for key technology and industrial supply chains.

2. Computer services