Foreign investment hits 324bn baht in 2025; top 10 sectors dominate

2025 was not just another year—it was described as a “golden year” for investment, with foreign investors registering to operate businesses in Thailand and bringing in more than 324 billion baht, the highest level in five years. The influx did not only boost headline figures; it also increased employment for Thais by 6,647 positions.
The five biggest “players” placing their confidence in Thailand were:
Ten standout sectors drawing foreign investment
The combined investment value across the top 10 sectors exceeded 282 billion baht—about 87% of total foreign investment—showing how capital is clustering in a small set of high-demand businesses aligned with lifestyle shifts and future global trends.
1. Contract manufacturing services
2. Computer services
3. Space and goods leasing services
4. Engineering services
5. Management consulting
6. Wholesale trade
7. Financial services
8. Accounting services
9. Hotels
10. Private contract services
What’s next in 2026
The Department of Business Development expects next year’s trend to become even more advanced, with more investment flowing into high-tech and sustainability segments such as:
• Digital hubs: cloud services and cybersecurity
• Green energy: electric vehicles (EVs) and environmentally friendly products
• Wellness: medical industries and health foods
The inflow of capital is seen as an opportunity for “Gen C” to gain access to new global knowledge and technology, helping them upgrade their skills to compete in the future.