Election 2026: tourism sector pins hopes on new government to boost safety image and attract rail and FDI investment

Thanapol Chiwarattanaporn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said the industry wants the next government to give private tourism operators a bigger role in shaping policy and measures, and to support outbound roadshows to promote Thailand overseas.

ATTA forecasts foreign arrivals could rebound to 39 million in 2026, exceeding the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) target of 36.7 million. The group expects Chinese tourists to be the largest market, with arrivals projected at nearly 9 million, roughly double 2025’s estimated 4.5 million. He said an official visit to China by Their Majesties the King and Queen in November 2025 drew positive attention on Chinese social media, supporting Thailand’s image.

He also cited the China–Japan dispute as a factor behind Chinese travellers cancelling trips to Japan, though he noted much of the benefit in December flowed to Singapore, Vietnam and South Korea rather than Thailand. For 2026, he said Thailand hopes to tap new demand in China’s secondary cities, calling for early-year measures around Lunar New Year—including promotions encouraging longer stays, subsidies covering one to two nights for trips of five nights or more, support for attraction entry fees, and events such as concerts featuring Chinese artists. The goal, he said, would be to lift Chinese arrivals during the festival period to more than 20,000 per day, from the current average of 11,000-12,000 per day.

“A 39-million figure is achievable if the new government and state agencies become more proactive and work with the private sector as salespeople, taking roadshows overseas to drive bookings,” he said.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said hoteliers want the next government to be formed as quickly as possible and to be stable, warning against a political vacuum—something Thailand has faced before.

Once a cabinet is in place, he said, the government should move quickly on budgets to stimulate domestic tourism. He also urged policymakers to elevate safety as a central pillar—calling for it to be treated as a national agenda. If Thailand wants higher-spending “quality” tourists, he said, the supply side must also provide safety and standardised services.

“Right now we are praying there will be no more bad news. In 2025 we were hit several times, and each incident was serious—scam gangs, an earthquake felt as far as Bangkok, flooding in the South, and the Thai-Cambodian border dispute,” he said.