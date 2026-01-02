Phuket tourism surge outpaces island’s infrastructure

Phuket’s tourism industry is calling on the government to urgently resolve what it describes as a deepening infrastructure crisis, warning that the island’s rapid tourism growth is outstripping its ability to cope.

The Phuket Tourist Association said that while tourism and the city’s expansion have continued year after year, infrastructure has not kept pace and cannot adequately support the scale of growth. The association urged the state to move from discussion to delivery, saying the problems have been talked about for years without meaningful implementation.

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij , president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said one of the biggest challenges is the island’s carrying capacity.

Phuket, he said, was designed to support a population of about 400,000. In reality, the number of people on the island is far higher: more than 400,000 additional people come in to support the economy, there are about 130,000 registered migrant workers, and during peak periods tourist numbers can reach close to one million. That level, he said, exceeds what Phuket can reasonably accommodate — a problem that was already evident during the Phuket Sandbox period.