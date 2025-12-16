Phuket’s high season “best in five years”

He said one key driver behind the high season’s growth is the expansion of direct international flights into Phuket. He cited Air France’s direct service, which he said could lift annual arrivals from around 170,000–180,000 to more than 200,000, and Virgin Atlantic’s service from the UK, which selected Phuket as its first Asia-Pacific destination. Still, he noted some markets—especially China—have not grown at the same pace due to limited direct flights.

Thanet also pointed to capacity pressures at Phuket International Airport, which has one runway and 25 parking bays, yet must handle as many as 400 flights per day during peak season.

He said tourism operators want Thai Airways to resume direct international flights to Phuket, as it previously did, noting that shifting flights back to Bangkok has forced many international passengers to connect via the capital, pushing up the cost of domestic legs and tightening seat availability.

He said the association plans roadshows in 2026 in both existing and emerging markets. These include the Middle East in January, with fast-rising markets such as Oman, Kuwait and Jordan. In India, the strategy is shifting from trade shows to roadshows in major cities such as Delhi and Hyderabad. Europe is scheduled for February–March, focusing on Madrid and Paris due to direct flights. For China, the focus will be higher-spending cities such as Shanghai and surrounding areas including Shenzhen. He also said the association plans its first-ever roadshow in the United States, citing strong US visitor numbers, including more than 100,000 travellers arriving directly in Phuket.

Phuket to host six global events in 2026

Thanet said Phuket has been selected to host a series of global events due to its logistics readiness and direct connectivity from around 50–60 international destinations. The six headline events planned for 2026 are:

Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025 — an international contemporary art festival running from late November 2025 through April 2026, lasting about five months and showcasing contemporary art linked to Phuket’s Peranakan cultural heritage, across 13 locations, with organisers expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors.

EDC Thailand 2026 (Electric Daisy Carnival) — a major global EDM festival at Rhythm Park on June 16–18, 2026, with organisers expecting close to 100,000 attendees.

NewMa Asia Massage Championship 2026 — an Asian-level competition in massage and physical therapy on June 23–25, 2026.

GSTC 2026 (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) Summit — a global sustainable tourism summit on April 21–24, 2026, with a focus on ESG themes and local life. Thanet said registrations filled quickly, hitting an 800-person cap on the first day, with total participation including followers expected at around 3,000.

InterPride General Meeting & World Conference 2026 — October 26–31, 2026, a major global Pride movement conference bringing together representatives from more than 400 organisations worldwide.

Global Wellness Summit 2026 — November 10–13, 2026, under the theme “The Symphony of Wellness”, positioning Thailand as a leader in the global wellness economy. Thanet said it is expected to attract around 500–800 global wellness business owners and CEOs, with event passes priced at around 200,000 baht per person.

He said these factors underpin expectations that Phuket’s tourism outlook will remain strong into next year.





