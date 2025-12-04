Phuket Transforms into Global Art Destination for Thailand Biennale 2025

The Andaman island hosts 65 artists from 25 nations in a five-month exhibition exploring resilience and rebirth under the profound theme, ‘Eternal Kalpa’.

Known for its turquoise waters and historic Sino-Portuguese architecture, Phuket is undergoing a significant metamorphosis, launching itself onto the global stage as a World Class Art Destination by hosting the Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025.

The fourth edition of the international contemporary art exhibition will run for five months, from late November 2025 until April 30, 2026, featuring over 65 established and emerging artists from 25 countries.

The Soul of the Exhibition: Eternal Kalpa

The spiritual and intellectual core of the Biennale is the profound concept, “Eternal Kalpa” (นิรันดร์ [กัลป์]). Rooted in ancient Brahmanism, the theme signifies an immense span of time—the endless cycle of creation, destruction, and rebirth, mirroring the timeless sunset over Promthep Cape.

The international curatorial team, which includes renowned contemporary artist Arin Rungjang and David Teh, conceived the theme as a powerful artistic response to the current global Polycrisis—the convergence of environmental and social turmoil.

The art serves as a crucial medium, inviting audiences to reflect on co-existence and survival.

Artists will explore the compassionate sharing of time and the delicate relationship between humanity and nature, linking local narratives with universal, sustainable concepts.