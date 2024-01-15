Phuket selected to host the 4th Biennale 2025

The event, which will run for one month but for which dates have yet to be announced, is expected to attract over 5 million tourists and generate 40 billion baht in revenue for the island.

According to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, the theme of the 2025 Thailand Biennale is "The Never Ending Journey", which explores the concept of travel and its many meanings. The exhibition will feature works by over 100 artists from around the world and will be held at four main venues in Phuket, namely the Phuket Art Museum, the Phuket Art Village, and the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

The Thailand Biennale is a major cultural event that has taken place every two years since 2017. Previous editions of the event have been held in Krabi, Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima), and most recently, in Chiang Rai.