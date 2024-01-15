Phuket selected to host the 4th Biennale 2025
Phuket has been selected as the host city for the 4th Thailand Biennale 2025, a major international contemporary art exhibition.
The event, which will run for one month but for which dates have yet to be announced, is expected to attract over 5 million tourists and generate 40 billion baht in revenue for the island.
According to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, the theme of the 2025 Thailand Biennale is "The Never Ending Journey", which explores the concept of travel and its many meanings. The exhibition will feature works by over 100 artists from around the world and will be held at four main venues in Phuket, namely the Phuket Art Museum, the Phuket Art Village, and the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.
The Thailand Biennale is a major cultural event that has taken place every two years since 2017. Previous editions of the event have been held in Krabi, Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima), and most recently, in Chiang Rai.
Phuket was chosen as the host city for the 2025 Thailand Biennale for a number of reasons. The island is a major tourist destination with a vibrant art scene. It is also home to a diverse population from all over the world.
The selection of Phuket as host city is a major boost for the island's tourism industry. The event is expected to attract visitors from all over the globe and will help to promote Phuket as a destination for art and culture.
The Thailand Biennale is expected to have a significant impact on Phuket's economy and culture, creating jobs, boosting tourism, and promoting the island's arts scene. It will also provide an opportunity for Phuket to showcase its unique culture and diversity to the world.