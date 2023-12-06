Chiang Rai in global art spotlight as Thailand Biennale launches on Saturday

The biennale’s main exhibition at the Chiang Rai International Art Museum will highlight Thai arts and culture, promoting the country’s soft power and attracting tourists to the northern province, national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat told journalists on Wednesday.

Chalermchai invited art enthusiasts of all ages to visit the exhibition to admire artworks and explore the story of each artist and their creative inspiration.

“The theme of this exhibition is ‘The Open World', inspired by the grand Buddha statue at Wat Pa Sak in Chiang Saen district,” he said.

The statue depicts Gautama Buddha illuminating the three worlds of deities, humans and demons.

Chalermchai added that those participating in the exhibition are world-renowned artists whose works fetch high prices around the globe. He expressed hope that the event would also attract art dealers and tourists with high purchasing power to visit Thailand as a new destination for commercial art.

The Thailand Biennale 2023 will showcase artworks by more than 60 artists from 21 countries at exhibition venues in Chiang Rai city and Chiang Saen district from Saturday until April 30 next year.

For updates on exhibitions and venues, visit www.thailandbiennale.org or follow Facebook page Thailand Biennale.